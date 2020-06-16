Fans excited for baseball's return in Iowa

CRESCO, Iowa - "Play ball!" are two words many fans in the Hawkeye state didn't expect to hear this year.

The Crestwood Cadets played host to rival Decorah to open up their season, and parent Brian Munkel is thrilled to watch his son play again.

"We haven't known what to do around the house," he said. "So this is just great to get out to a sporting event."

The boys of summer are back as Iowa enters its second day at the diamond with a little twist. A sign greets you when you enter the ballpark, asking you to take precautions.

Concession stands are closed and the bleachers are off limits. Fans are asked to bring their own lawn chair and socially distance themselves.

Munkel says he doesn't have an issue with the new rules.

"I think it's a good idea to be safe rather than sorry," he said. "I hope nothing bad comes of this."

Fans are just happy to get out of the house and watch America's pastime.

"I was just excited because there's not much really to do anymore because everything is getting cancelled so we can watch people from our school actually do something," Decorah fan Abby Bolson said.

Decorah won both games 8-4 and 13-3 respectively.