Fans excited for Honkers return

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - America's pastime is back in the Med City.

Every strikeout and base hit, fans are cheering on, getting a taste of real time action for the first time all summer.

"It's great to be back at the ballpark," fan Kirsten Krull said. "It's my favorite part of summer, something I've looked forward to since probably January."

Jackie Tester hosts a few players on the team and is thrilled to watch them on the diamond again.

"We've had a lot of really great players through the years that have come through," she said. "This is our 11th year hosting so we've had about 30 players come through our house."

Only 250 fans are allowed in attendance per game. Those interested in attending are asked to call ahead for tickets to future games.

The Honkers dropped their home opener to St. Cloud 13-2. Rochester is back in action Saturday at Wilmar.