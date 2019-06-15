Famous Potato Raises Money For Rochester Flyers

ROCHESTER, Minn- The famous Idaho potato made its way to the med city Saturday and teamed up with Rochester Flyers.
The Rochester Flyers Special Olympics team serves over 250 athletes with intellectual disabilities, ages 8 and up. The group spent the afternoon raising money for their cause. Krista Jacobson runs track and field and says the events are important for the athletes because it gives them immense joy.
“Seeing all of this love for our team,” Jacobson said. “We know that we matter we aren’t just some person with a disability that is pushed out to the sidelines we are one.”
The Idaho Potato will visit 60 plus cities before making the trip back home. In addition to making an appearance across the U.S., the potato is trying to promote nutrition.
According to the potato fact sheet, there is more potassium per serving in a potato than in a Banana. Also, the American Heart Association endorses potatoes as a heart-healthy food.
