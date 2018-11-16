Family shares story of loss during Children's Miracle Network Radiothon

MASON CITY, Iowa - A North Iowa family is sharing the story of the loss they went through due to cancer during the 11th annual Children's Miracle Network Radiothon.

Dani Gentz's nephew Xavier was about to turn 3 years old when he was diagnosed with nephroblastoma (also known as Wilms' tumor), a type of cancer that starts in the kidneys. Despite surgeries and treatments at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, he passed away a year later.

Gentz says that the donations raised through the radiothon truly mean so much to families who need to go to Iowa City for care.

"We just want people to know that there are so many children out there that need this care. There are so many families that need this support, from the Children's Miracle Network. And by sharing Xavier's message, we want people to know that it happens everywhere. Be the person to make a little bit of a difference."

"The $15 a month that they were talking about, it doesn't seem like a lot, but it can provide... it will add up and it will help with so many other services that they provide for families like ours."

The Children's Miracle Network of hospitals help raise money to cover the cost of children's care.