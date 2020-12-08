Family shares son story of scooter accident to help others

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Electric scooters and bikes accessible by apps to pay as you ride are becoming a popular means of transportation in the Med City. After a tragic scooter accident, a Rochester family is sharing their story.

On the evening of September 26th, 2020 Kyle Rueb hopped on an electric scooter to meet up with friends down the street from his house. Minutes later, he ended up in the emergency room of St. Marys Hospital.



"I was absolutely devastated and in disbelief,” said Rueb. “He couldn't be there on a ventilator, and then they did ask if we wanted all life-saving measures to be taken, and I said absolutely."

Kyle Rueb went through extensive surgeries, but the scooter accident left him with severe brain injuries.

"He had severe trauma to the left and right side of his brain,” said Rueb. “Doctors had to remove the skull piece to remove the pressure and to relieve the bleeding. His eyes were swollen shut. I think there were about 20 fractures up in the upper part of his mouth. So he could not chew or anything for quite a while.”

The Rochester man is lucky to be alive today.

"I know they are very attractive to people, and they are fun. I would say that a helmet needs to be mandatory and the speed should be regulated," said Rueb.

According to the family, the hospital bills are piling up. They have a Facebook page where folks can donate to help with the cost. https://www.facebook.com/donate/3391379597625705/?fundraiser_source=external_url

The Ruebs are hoping others will see Kyle's story as a warning to think twice about safety before hopping on a scooter.