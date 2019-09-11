Family shares father struggle with Alzheimer's disease

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer's.

By 2050 this number is expected to triple. This week walks around the country will be taking place to raise awareness and funds for the disease. Albert Lea's Alzheimer’s walk is set for this Saturday.

Jackie Abrego and Jeff Jimenez were close to their dad growing up.

They say he was always there for them, and when it came to his community he was the type of man that would give someone the shirt off his back.

When Jesse Jimenez was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in his golden years they were relieved it wasn't cancer but little did they know that it would still be a struggle.

“I found this necklace in my house,” Abrego said. “ When people have Alzheimer they tend to hide their personal items.”

Jimenez says dementia doesn't just affect one person but the entire family. Their dad went from their best friend to a stranger.

"The quick switch of the anger and then the stare,” Jimenez said. "You get that stare like he thinks he knows you but he doesn't really."

Currently there is no cure for Alzheimer's. The Jimenez family was chosen as this year's honorary family. The money raised will be donated to the Albert Lea chapter of the Alzheimer Association to help fund research and help families in the area.

The Alzheimer Walk is Saturday, September 14th at 9 am at Frank Hall Park.