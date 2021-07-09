Family seeking answers after death of 2 year-old

MASON CITY, Iowa - An Oklahoma family with Iowa ties is seeking answers as to what lead to the death of a 2 year-old.

Saroya Kinyon, originally from Iowa City and now living in Greenfield, Oklahoma, describes her grandson Zavien as a happy, healthy, well-adjusted boy, and was an avid Hawkeyes fan.

"He was an amazing, magical little person."

On June 18 of this year, Kinyon received a call from the babysitters who were overseeing Zavien.

"Medvac's on the way. Your kid fell off the bunk bed, he's not breathing."

Upon arrival to the sitters' house in nearby Watonga, an ambulance was already there, and life flight was also called out. Doctors say he had two fingerprint bruises on his arm, as well as a circle and bump and a straight line on his forehead, and suffered a brain bleed. Despite being on a ventilator and breathing tube, and a stream of prayers, Zavien would succumb a few days later from what the coroner identified as blunt force trauma. Just this past week, Zavien was buried at a North Liberty cemetery.

Now, Kinyon and her husband Aaron England are seeking answers as to exactly what happened. They both noticed that the babysitter's story about Zavien's injuries would keep changing, and contacted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate. Kinyon and England note that they have received messages from friends and family of the babysitters that they had witnessed a history of what they considered to be mental, verbal and physical abuse that had been reported to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and Child Protective Services.

"I promised that boy in that hospital room before we shut off that machine that I would do him justice. if it takes me the rest of my life, he will get justice."

Kinyon is also hoping to launch a national database of known child abusers so that something like this does not happen to other families.

"People who neglect, abuse and kill children are no better than a sex offender. They deserve the same punishments, if not worse, and they deserve for their communities to know they exist. That would bring change."

Friends of the family have started a GoFundMe page to cover medical and funeral costs. To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Zavien was born in Mason City, and has family in the area.