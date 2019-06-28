Family run shave ice trailer teaches sons about business

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nick and Kim Krause launched a summer project with their three sons this year: Minne"sno"da, a shave ice trailer.

"We made the boys do all the work. We had them go to the bank, present to the bank, write up a business plan, pick out the franchise, and the rest is history so it's been a lot of work, but it's been a lot of fun," says Nick.

Collin, 17, Dawson, 14, and Caiden, 10 man the shop with their parents. The trailer is often parked at Foster Arend Park. They also sold shave ice at Rochesterfest and plan to be at Silver Lake Park for July 4th. The trailer has already been booked for a few graduation parties as well.

The family business helps the boys learn about communication and money management. "Money and just knowing how to talk to people, just the the way working in business works," says Collin.

The Krause family plans to continue the summer venture into the future.