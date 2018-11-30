Clear
Family of young man receiving treatment at Mayo bring donations to Ronald McDonald House

"I've been there; I've done that; I know how they feel," says Seth Bayles

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 6:42 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Seth Bayles has been a patient at the Mayo Clinic for the last 9 years as he battles rare auto-immune disorders and diseases. His family has spent some time at the Ronald McDonald House during his treatment, and now the Bayles often give back to the house. On Friday, after a 5-hour drive from Wisconsin and a medical appointment at Mayo, they brought a car-load of donations collected from their home community and a Chicago church. Donated items include winter clothing, pop can tabs for fundraising, and toys. All of the donations will be given to families staying at Ronald McDonald House.

"Kids here that are staying here for medical treatment and just coming away from home, like I've been there; I've done that; I know how they feel," says Seth.

"If you're concentrating on yourself, you can get into kind of a depressed place of many unknowns for the future and so this actually is pretty therapeutic and beneficial to be others-focused," adds Seth's mother Julie.

The Bayles are working to collect blankets to donate to Mayo dialysis units. They'll be delivering them on December 19. If you'd like to donate items or follow Seth's journey, click here to check out his Facebook page.

