Family of wounded officer gifted new car, $25,000 check

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The family of a Waseca Police Officer who was shot and injured in the line of duty earlier this year are now sharing their gratitude after receiving a special gift from the community.

Officer Arik Matson was critically wounded on January 6, 2020. He's recently returned home after nearly seven months in a rehabilitation facility.

While Matson is showing great progress Dave Syverson Ford Lincoln and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association wanted to make his recovery journey a little easier.

MPPOA executive director Brian Peters said, "Arik's had a very difficult journey, and he's going to have a difficult journey ahead and knowing we made it better just feels good."

Matson and his family have been presented with a new wheelchair accessible 2020 Ford Expedition as well as a more than $25,000 check. The money was left over from a "GoFundMe" campaign put on by MPPOA to raise funds for the vehicle.

An anonymous donor also helped make the gift happen and Megan Matson says she's incredibly grateful to everyone.

During a ceremony she said, "To everyone that made a donation, you are all so generous. Thank you. To the anonymous donor that helped cover any offset funds you are truly a blessing in disguise. Thank you."

The family says they plan to use the money for a good cause at a later date but for now just appreciate the community support.

Megan added, "We're extremely fortunate to be surrounded by so many of you and words cannot describe how thankful we are."

Dave Syverson Ford Lincoln also said the Matson family won't have to worry about maintenance on the car for a very long time.