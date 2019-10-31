Clear

Family of six hurt in SE Minnesota house fire

Crews called to the scene just after 12:30 am Thursday.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 2:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

RUSHFORD, Minn. – Six people are sent to the hospital after flames destroy a Houston County home.

Authorities were called to the 1000 block of Dump Hill Road just after 12:30 am Thursday for a house fire. All six occupants were out the house by the time emergency crews arrived at the scene. A 45-year-old man was flown by Gundersen Air Helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries. Three girls were initially taken to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, WI, and Winona Health Hospital but were later transferred to Regions for treatment of serious injuries. Mayo helicopters assisted with that transfer.

A 40-year-old female and a 15-year-old boy were also taken to Gundersen Hospital for injuries suffered in the fire.

The House County Sheriff’s Office says the home is considered a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Houston Fire Department, Houston Ambulance, Rushford Fire Department, Rushford Ambulance, Tri-State Ambulance, Winona Ambulance, and Houston Police Department assisted with this incident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Halloween looking a lot less scary but staying very cold
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Hancock High School receiving donated equipment from IMT

Image

Halloween Forecast

Image

Construction season coming to an end

Image

Volunteer drivers needed

Image

RCTC wrestling preview

Image

Atrium renovation at St. Mary's

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/30

Image

SAW: Kaden Thomas

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour: Elton Hills Elementary in Rochester

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3 Tour at Elton Hills Elementary in Rochester

Community Events