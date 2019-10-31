Family of six hurt in SE Minnesota house fire

RUSHFORD, Minn. – Six people are sent to the hospital after flames destroy a Houston County home.

Authorities were called to the 1000 block of Dump Hill Road just after 12:30 am Thursday for a house fire. All six occupants were out the house by the time emergency crews arrived at the scene. A 45-year-old man was flown by Gundersen Air Helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries. Three girls were initially taken to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, WI, and Winona Health Hospital but were later transferred to Regions for treatment of serious injuries. Mayo helicopters assisted with that transfer.

A 40-year-old female and a 15-year-old boy were also taken to Gundersen Hospital for injuries suffered in the fire.

The House County Sheriff’s Office says the home is considered a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Houston Fire Department, Houston Ambulance, Rushford Fire Department, Rushford Ambulance, Tri-State Ambulance, Winona Ambulance, and Houston Police Department assisted with this incident.