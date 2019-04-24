Clear
Family of Mall of America victim: 'Prayers are working'

Mac Hammond, a pastor at a church attended by the child's grandparents, said during his Easter service that there was no evidence the boy had a brain injury.

Apr. 24, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The family of a 5-year-old boy thrown off a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America earlier this month says he remains in intensive care but that the public's "prayers are working."

A short statement Tuesday said the boy remains under sedation. The family, which has asked for privacy, says the child "has an important week ahead with more milestones to accomplish."

R. Stephen Tillitt, an attorney for the boy's family, says he could not confirm or deny Hammond's description because it would invade the family's privacy.

A 24-year-old man is charged with attempted murder in the April 12 attack.

