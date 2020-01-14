Clear
Family of Joel Showalter holding blood drive in his memory

The blood drive is taking place until 7 p.m. at Window World in Mason City.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 4:04 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Joel Showalter was a businessman, philanthropist, and a much-loved member of the community.  During his short life, he worked with, and raised money for many charities, like St. Jude's Children's Hospital and the Salvation Army in Mason City. 

Showalter lost his battle with cancer in December of 2018, leaving behind a wife and three children. 

On Tuesday afternoon, the family has put together a blood drive in his honor at the Window World location on 1302 S. Taft Avenue in Mason City.   It will take place in the warehouse shop area behind the main office.

An appointment can be made through LifeServe Blood Center.  Visit their website here to schedule an appointment.

