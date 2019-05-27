Clear
Emergency Management: No injuries or fatalities reported in Floyd County

Eleven properties have structure damage, including the Floyd County Fairgrounds, and three houses are currently unlivable.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 4:17 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 4:57 PM

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - No injuries or fatalities have been reported in Floyd County despite severe weather Monday that caused substantial damage to many locations, the county’s emergency management system said around 4:15 p.m.

Power lines have been reported down on Shadow and Timber Ave., emergency management said, and the National Weather Service is on its way to the county to determine the strength of the tornadoes.

Volunteers may be needed this week in the county, and the Red Cross is assisting local families and is taking donations.

KIMT spoke with one family that has been displaced due to the tornadoes.

When sticks began hitting a window Monday afternoon, a family of five who live just north of town headed to the basement.

Moments later, with reported tornadoes in the area, the family was just lucky to be safe.

The house, just south of 155th St. north of Charles City, is now inhabitable.

But the family, which has three children, was safe, thanks in large part to a tornado safe room the family used.

A Tornado Warning was issued at 12:30 p.m. and a second one was issued at around 1:15 p.m.
We will have more on this story later tonight.

