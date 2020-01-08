Clear

Family mourning boy who died on Make-A-Wish trip to MOA

A Wisconsin family is mourning their 11-year-old son who died on a Make-A-Wish trip to the Mall of America in Minnesota over New Year's.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 2:41 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Sixth-grader Mikey Choroszy of Sussex had brain cancer. Mikey experienced the FlyOver America ride, shopped at The LEGO Store and rode the Ferris wheel at the megamall in Bloomington, Minnesota.

But the boy became unresponsive at dinner and died on New Year's Day at a Minneapolis hospital. Mikey was diagnosed with a tumor on his brain stem about 15 months ago.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $41,000, more than twice its goal.

