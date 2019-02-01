Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Family made billions on opioid as crisis raged, filing says

Newly public court documents show the family behind OxyContin raked in billions as they pushed to keep patients on the powerful painkiller longer, even as evidence grew that the drug was helping fuel a national opioid crisis.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 12:38 PM
Posted By: By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and GEOFF MULVIHILL , Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Newly public court documents show the family behind OxyContin raked in billions as they pushed to keep patients on the powerful painkiller longer, even as evidence grew that the drug was helping fuel a national opioid crisis.

Details made public this week in a lawsuit filed by the state of Massachusetts against Purdue Pharma and the family that owns the company claim the Sackler family brought in more than $4 billion in a little more than a decade.

The state says the company used discounts to keep people taking its drugs longer despite their risks.

The allegations were made in a lawsuit filed last year. Purdue lost its fight this week to keep some of the allegations secret. The company says the state is taking documents out of context.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -12°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -9°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -12°
Tracking a weekend warm up!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kids attempt coldest hockey game ever

Image

Tracking a Warm Up for the Weekend

Image

Shots fired investigation in Rochester

Image

Iowa prep wrestling rankings

Image

IGHSAU prep basketball poll

Image

Thursday's prep basketball highlights

Image

Rochester Honkers press conference

Image

Thursday's prep hockey highlights

Image

Freezing EAB

Image

Former addicts share their stories

Community Events