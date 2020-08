CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A family is looking for answers after a man was struck by a vehicle this week in Clear Lake.

The family of Terry Nelson said he was struck by a burgundy Ford pickup (2018-2020 model) Thursday night while walking on North Shore Dr.

The family said Nelson was able to walk home before being taken to the hospital.

The mirror from the passenger side of the vehicle was found near where Nelson was hit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clear Lake Police Department.