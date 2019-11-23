Clear

Family friend: Child who survived mall plunge back in school

A family friend of a 5-year-old who survived after being thrown from a third-story balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota says the boy is back in school and walking without a limp.

Posted: Nov 23, 2019 2:35 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A family friend of a 5-year-old who survived after being thrown from a third-story balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota says the boy is back in school and walking without a limp.

Noah Hanneman posted on a GoFundMe page that the boy, named Landen, was released from the hospital in early August and is “now walking PERFECTLY with even legs.”

The post says Landen returned home with a limp and uneven legs from a two-time broken femur and has had “many physical therapies” to work on his walking.

The attack happened on April 12. Landen plunged 40 feet (12 meters) when he was randomly grabbed by Emmanuel Aranda and tossed over the railing.

Aranda pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Warm temps now before winter roars back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

For the love of the game

Image

Sports Overtime: Friday's girls basketball and hockey highlights and scores

Image

Chateau preps to reopen

Image

School bus safety concerns

Image

It's Christmas at Music Man Square

Image

Narcan saves a live at Diamond Jo

Image

Food Donations ahead of Thanksgiving

Image

Dredging Project Almost Complete

Image

Staying Healthy for the Holiday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/22

Community Events