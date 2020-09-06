Family find body of Minnesota motorcyclist seven hours after fatal crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a motorcyclist crashed and died on a Brooklyn Center highway ramp in the middle of the night, and his body remained at the scene until family went out and found him nearly seven hours later.

The Star Tribune reports the motorcycle was heading west on Interstate 694 Saturday morning, when it went off the ramp to northbound Hwy. 252. The State Patrol identified the motorcyclist as 37-year-old Jonathan Harley Jones of Blaine.

Members of Jones’ family knew where to find Jones after they tracked his phone.