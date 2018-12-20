Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Family files lawsuit over Floyd County intersection

Son killed there in 2016. Another man died in a crash there on Wednesday.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 4:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – After another death at a Floyd County intersection, the family of deceased motorcycle rider are filing a wrongful death claim against the State of Iowa.

T.J. Houdek was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a semi on July 17, 2016 at the intersection of Highway 218/18 and Quarry Road, south of Floyd. Troy Reams of Greene was killed at that same intersection on Wednesday morning after he crashed into a semi.

Thomas and Diane Houdek, the parents of T.J., announced in May they were taking legal action against the state for failing to do anything to make the intersection safer. Their attorney, David Skilton, tells KIMT that case was brought to the State Tort Claim Board and was rejected.

That led to the filing of a wrongful death lawsuit in Floyd County District Court on Thursday. “No one needs to face a tragedy over this trap and everyone needs to be warned about this dangerous intersection,” state Thomas and Diane Houdek.

The lawsuit claims the State of Iowa and the Iowa Department of Transportation failed to design an intersection that was safe, failed to warn the public about the dangers, and failed to take reasonable precautions and safety measures.

In announcing their lawsuit, the Houdeks call for the speed limit in the area to be reduced to 45 miles per hour and the painting of solid lines on the highway to prevent any lane changes at the intersection.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
The mix of wintry precipitation will be coming to an end with more sunshine on the way for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Cup of Joe with the Chief

Image

Santa Brede come to town

Image

Investigation at LeRoy-Ostrander Schools

Image

Cops for Kids at Christmas

Image

RTTC Tournament

Image

Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Image

Jared Penning makes decision

Image

Salvation Army Gives Toys to Families in Need

Image

Sky High Construction

Community Events