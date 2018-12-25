Clear
Family feeds community on Christmas day every year in honor of dead son

Peter Klein lost his life in a motorcycle accident in 1998.

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 5:47 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

AUSTIN, Minn. - Peter Klein was only in his 30s when he lost his life in a tragic motorcycle accident in 1998. Every Christmas since the accident, his extended family has prepared and served a community dinner on Christmas Day.

"I think he'd be so proud, so happy. I've always felt that. He loved christmas. He did not think too much of all the gift giving, but he loved the getting together," says Peter's mother, Gladys Bliss.

Four generations of the Klein family work together to serve a hot meal at St. Olaf Lutheran Church to anyone in the community who wants one. They even provide transportation to the church for people who can't otherwise make it.

"A lot of the grandchildren, this is the only christmas they know... so they just don't know another way to celebrate christmas," adds Bliss.


