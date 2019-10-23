Family seeks info following drowning

ALBERT LEA, MN-A family is pleading for answers in the wake of the death of their loved one.

Back in September, the body of 21-year-old Nicholas Ramirez was found between Fountain Lake and Albert Lea Lake by a fisherman. His death was ruled a probable drowning. Ramirez was last seen in late June and listed as a missing person. Now his family wants an answer. They have posted a flier around Albert Lea asking for the public’s help. Darren Hanson with the Albert Lea Police Department explains more

"Anytime a loved one goes missing is unheard of there's a change in their behavior or when they do pass away unexpectedly it's very tragic and it's natural for human beings who love this person try and make sense of it and understand what he was going through," Hanson said.

He further explains how they ruled Ramirez's death as a probable drowning.

"We have no evidence that there is any foul play involved,” Hanson said. “The autopsy confirmed that. We know we don't have all the answers but what we do know is there are no signs of foul play or anything to continue the investigation. If new information does show up we are going to investigate it because we want to help the family."

If you have any information regarding this case please call the Albert Lea Police Department (507) 377-5200