Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Family: Wisconsin teen in 'good spirits' post-kidnap, escape

Jayme's grandfather, Robert Naiberg, said Sunday that, considering the circumstances, the teen is holding up .

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 7:19 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 8:03 AM
Posted By: By JEFF BAENEN , Associated Press

The grandfather of a 13-year-old northwestern Wisconsin girl who authorities say escaped a man who killed her parents and held her captive for three months said Sunday she's in "exceptionally good spirits."

Jayme Closs on Thursday fled the cabin near the small town of Gordon where she said she had been imprisoned. She approached a woman walking a dog and asked for her help.

Police officers arrested 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson minutes later based on Jayme's description of his vehicle. Authorities are holding Patterson on suspicion of kidnapping and homicide.

Little has been revealed about Jayme's ordeal since her abduction in mid-October, although more details could come Monday when Patterson is expected to be charged and make his first appearance in court.

Jayme's grandfather, Robert Naiberg, said Sunday that, considering the circumstances, the teen is holding up .

"She's doing exceptionally well for what she went through," Naiberg told The Associated Press by phone. "She's in exceptionally good spirits."

On Sunday, area churchgoers said their prayers were answered by Jayme's safe return.

"We are overjoyed and we couldn't be happier. It's a miracle and it's wonderful," Mary Haas told the Minneapolis Star Tribune while taking down Christmas decorations after Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Barron. "We prayed and prayed and prayed."

Jayme has been staying with an aunt in Barron since she escaped.

"It's a great day up in our area," said Larry Leff at St. Peter's Catholic Church in nearby Cameron. "God answered all our prayers."

An intruder blasted open the door of James and Denise Closs' home near Barron with a shotgun Oct. 15, gunned the couple down and made off with Jayme.

While investigators have said Patterson's goal was to kidnap Jayme, he has no apparent prior connection to the family. Naiberg told the AP on Saturday that Jayme told FBI agents she did not know Patterson.

Patterson attorneys Charles Glynn and Richard Jones said in a statement that they consider the situation "very tragic" and that they are relying on the court system to treat their client fairly.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told reporters on Friday that Patterson took measures to avoid leaving evidence at the Closs family's home, including shaving his head before breaking in. A shotgun was recovered from the cabin, which Patterson's father owned.

___

For more stories on Jayme's abduction and her parents' deaths: https://apnews.com/JaymeCloss

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
Cloudy and mild heading into the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Differences between a bank and a credit union

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

Image

Rochester Area Foundation’s Community Choice Grant, bringing community together

Image

Warm winter helping area business

Image

Saturday's prep sports highlights from Jan. 12

Image

Food drive for federal employees

Image

Game Jam 6

Image

Preschool fair

Image

SNAP benefits affected by government shutdown

Community Events