Family Video closing all locations, blames coronavirus

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Family Video says it is closing all of its stores, including the ones in Mason City and Rochester.

In an announcement posted on the company’s website, company president Keith Hoogland blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for not only limited customer access to stores but for sharply cutting back on the release of new movies.

Family Video says the last day to rent movies or games from its stores will be Wednesday and the stores will close once all inventory has been sold. The company says it will continue to sell products through its website.

