Family Service Rochester to continue improving the homes of local veterans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Helping homebound heroes -- The local non-profit Family Service Rochester has received a second grant through joint initiative Meals on Wheels America and The Home Depot Foundation.

Family Service Rochester has helped veterans in the past with projects including installing decks and ramps, re-siding and painting their homes. Now the organization has additional funding to continue its important work.

Director of Innovation and Collaboration at Family Service Rochester, April Sutor, says “This is a way to help those who have helped all of us as they're aging and as they now need some help."

The 100,000 dollar grant allows the organization to take on home improvement projects in the homes of local veterans - enabling them to stay in their homes as long as possible.

This year the Meals on Wheels of America grant increased funding to Family Service Rochester. The money will allow them to take on more projects.

Sutor says the organization already has five projects lined up to make the environments of older vets safer and healthier.

"They see that it's going to prolong their lives where they are and they're just overjoyed sometimes to tears,” Sutor says.

That includes wheelchair ramps, plumbing and bathroom improvements, and siding and gutter replacement to keep ice off walkways.

Last year the organization installed new siding on the home of a grateful veteran.

“Unfortunately the veteran passed away, but he got to pass away in his own home - and they were facing having to be somewhere else.”

Sutor says the grant will keep more vets in the home they know and love, instead of having to move into an assisted living facility.

"At some point they may need to - but as long as they are able to stay in their homes that's where we would like them to be,” she explains.

If you or anyone you know is an older veteran in need of home repairs - you are urged to contact Family Service Rochester at (507) 287-2010.

If you or someone you know is a handyman or contractor with time to volunteer and would like to give back - they encourage you to reach out. To learn more about the non-profit’s missions, go to http://familyservicerochester.org/.