Family Service Rochester says it's running out of items for at-risk families

Demand is outstripping the donations being received.

Posted: Apr 20, 2020 12:18 PM
Updated: Apr 20, 2020 12:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Family Service Rochester says it’s being overwhelmed by the demand for non-food household items.

The organization is starting its third week of collected and distributing such items to local families on Monday and says it is facing an increasing number of requests and a growing need for donations.

Family Service Rochester says it completed its first major distribution to nearly 200 families with school-age children on Friday, but says direct requests for aid doubled on that same day. Family Service Rochester says it expected to run out of items by the middle of this week but will have only met just over 10 percent of the estimate need.

Family Service Rochester collects donations for non-food items at 1625 Highway 14 East in Rochester. Financial contributions can be made at familyservicerochester.org. Items are distributed to families through Family Service Rochester, Rochester Public Schools, and Families First (Head Start).

Below is a list of non-food household items and how many requests Family Service Rochester is getting for them.

