Family Service Rochester provides grocery shopping assistance

The organization says it will match someone who is home bound with a volunteer to shop for them.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 2:34 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

OLMSTED Co., Minn. - If you need assitance shopping for groceries because you're ill, physically isolationg or quarantined Family Service Rochester wants to help.

Volunteer Kristin Anderson form Stewartville says the process is simple and safe.

She says grocery lists are sent to volunteers who then head to the store and make sure to use hand sanitizer and wipes for the cars. They then drop-off the purchases at the door.

She explained, "You can leave it at the door just stay the correct distance apart, drop it, and then we see each other and wave and smile and make each other's day."

Anderson wants to encourage anyone who is elderly to not feel ashamed to ask for help.

She added, "It's important for all of us to do our part right now as we're able to for the elderly and the immunosuppresse. The people who can get out there and get what they need it's important for us as community to take care of each other so we come out of this stronger."

When an order is placed you're able to specify the brand and quantity of an item you want.

The service does cost $10 per shopping trip for anyone that's interested. You can request the service by calling 507-218-326

