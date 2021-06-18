Family Services Rochester looking for volunteers for summer activities

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Family Service Rochester is making a call for summer volunteers. The agency is looking for people to help older residents with gardening, yard work, and cleaning out garages. It's doing this to keep people 65 and older in their homes.

"Volunteers are in need. We have a list of older adults waiting for things to be done. If you're considering helping out whether it's on your own, with your family, or work, we can make something happen," says its director of community engagement Brenda Chilman.

Family Service Rochester's mission is to support and enhance the dignity and quality of life for residents in the Rochester community. The organization is particularly focused on families with serious child welfare and/or family violence concerns. It's also eager to keep older residents in their homes.

Anyone interested in volunteering can click here.