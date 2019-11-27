Family Service Rochester looking for snow shoveling volunteers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Following last night's snowfall, Family Service Rochester is looking for more volunteers to help neighbors in need of a helping hand.

Volunteers are needed to shovel and blow snow for seniors and people with disabilities in Rochester, Stewartville, and Faribault.

"Giving back is important, and paying it forward, because someday i'm going to be the senior needing the help," says Connie Benjamin, who has volunteered with Family Service Rochester for the last three years.

To get involved, call Family Service Rochester at 507-287-2010 or click here for the website.