ROCHESTER, Minn. - Following last night's snowfall, Family Service Rochester is looking for more volunteers to help neighbors in need of a helping hand.
Volunteers are needed to shovel and blow snow for seniors and people with disabilities in Rochester, Stewartville, and Faribault.
"Giving back is important, and paying it forward, because someday i'm going to be the senior needing the help," says Connie Benjamin, who has volunteered with Family Service Rochester for the last three years.
To get involved, call Family Service Rochester at 507-287-2010 or click here for the website.
Related Content
- Family Service Rochester looking for snow shoveling volunteers
- How to shovel snow safely
- Shoveling snow & your heart health
- Safe Shoveling Tips
- People in Rochester shovel away the first snow storm of the season
- North Iowa shoveling out from weekend snowstorm
- Families get 'snow crazy'
- Residents spending day shoveling out of record breaking snow in March
- People are sick of shoveling but we have more snow on the way
- New shopping service in Rochester
Scroll for more content...