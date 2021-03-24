Family Service Rochester kicks off Week of Champions with March for Meals program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This week kicks off the Week of Champions for Family Service Rochester with its March for Meals program.

Local elected officials will be delivering meals to seniors and those with disabilities.

The Director of Innovation and Collaboration with Family Service Rochester, April Sutor, says the organization has more than doubled its services during the pandemic.

She says the nonprofit was worried about finding enough volunteers, but it has seen an extroadinary response from the community.

This week, there will be different champions delivering meals each day to about 8 to 10 people.

Sutor adds it's important for local officials to see how this program impacts people's lives.

"When they're looking at policy, it helps them understand the gravity of a hot meal every day for seniors and people with disabilities," says Sutor.

Meals on Wheels holds its annual fundraiser virtually this weekend.

Here is the link for more information.