ROCHESTER, Minn. - While many organizations are cancelling events, Family Service Rochester is still delivering its Meals on Wheels.

Those with Family Service Rochester explain they understand how important it is that the older population is still getting their food even during a time like this. Mayor Kim Norton has declared this week as "March for Meals Week of Champions." There are precautions in place to make sure the volunteers and the people receiving the meals are all staying healthy. They're making sure all the racks and food containers are sanitized and they're also reminding volunteers to spend a short amount of time while delivering the meals to help practice social distancing.

April Sutor with Family Service Rochester said being able to deliver the food safely is their number one concern. "So we want to reassure all of our Meals on Wheels recipients that their meals are coming and that their meals are safe and that we're doing everything within our power to keep them and their environment safe as well." She said the need for the older population to get food is more important now than ever before.

Director of Dining Services at Shorewood Senior Campus, Cheth Kuch, which is where the meals come from, adds they're taking extra steps to avoid cross contaminating the food and making sure everyone stays healthy. He explained how grateful he is to still be able to provide meals to those in need. "It means a lot for us," said Kuch. "It means a lot for our campus over here at Shorewood for us to still help provide our residents out in Rochester and the surrounding areas. Everybody's gotta eat."

Family Service Rochester is currently in need of more volunteers to help deliver Meals on Wheels. If you would like to register to help, you can do so here.