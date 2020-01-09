Clear

Family Service Rochester is opening a new Senior Café

It's designed for the older population to have a place to socialize and stay active.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 8:07 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- There's a new spot in Rochester for adults 60 and older. Family Service Rochester is opening their second location with a brand new Senior Café. It's designed to give older adults a place to socialize, exercise and have healthier meal options. On Tuesdays, RN's from Winona State Univeristy will be coming to the café to provide health check ups.

Director of Innovation and Collaboration, April Sutor said she hopes this will serve as a safe and fun place for older adults to come to. "Here's a place where people are going to come from different walks of life and you can stay vibrant and active and have new friends because we all want and need friends," explained Sutor. She said opening this café specifically for the older population will hopefully keep them more active. "We know that isolation is a big issue with older people and it creates a place for people to meet and make new friends because sometimes that's hard," Sutor said.

The Senior Café is having tours open to the public from 4-6 p.m. Thursday with the grand opening for the café on Monday, January 13th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Warmer air is here but not for long
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Family Service Rochester new service

Image

Fillmore County Red Alert System

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Addressing vaping at Crestwood High

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Precipitation Threats on a Mild Thursday

Image

SAW: Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth

Image

Latest NJCAA wrestling rankings

Image

Goodman reaches career milestone

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/8

Image

New dog-themed brewery in Chatfield

Community Events