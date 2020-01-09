Family Service Rochester is opening a new Senior Café

ROCHESTER, Minn.- There's a new spot in Rochester for adults 60 and older. Family Service Rochester is opening their second location with a brand new Senior Café. It's designed to give older adults a place to socialize, exercise and have healthier meal options. On Tuesdays, RN's from Winona State Univeristy will be coming to the café to provide health check ups.

Director of Innovation and Collaboration, April Sutor said she hopes this will serve as a safe and fun place for older adults to come to. "Here's a place where people are going to come from different walks of life and you can stay vibrant and active and have new friends because we all want and need friends," explained Sutor. She said opening this café specifically for the older population will hopefully keep them more active. "We know that isolation is a big issue with older people and it creates a place for people to meet and make new friends because sometimes that's hard," Sutor said.

The Senior Café is having tours open to the public from 4-6 p.m. Thursday with the grand opening for the café on Monday, January 13th.