Family Service Rochester gets grant for improvements to Friendship Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. – AARP has awarded a grant to Family Service Rochester (FSR).

FSR says the money will be used to improve multigenerational use of Friendship Park in the Meadow Park neighborhood creating a more vibrant environment by planting trees, adding seating, and installing a multilingual information kiosk.

“The AARP grant is another important acknowledgment of the work neighborhood residents are doing to revitalize a hub of multigenerational neighborhood activity,” says April Sutor, Director of Innovation and Collaboration at Family Service Rochester.

The grant is one of 244 awarded across all 50 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“We are incredibly proud that AARP selected us to receive this grant,” says Scott Maloney, Executive Director at Family Service Rochester. “AARP is a nationwide leader on making neighborhoods, towns, and cities more livable for all residents and we are honored that they see the tangible value this project will bring to our community.”

AARP says these nationwide grants promote work on livable communities, which supports the efforts of neighborhoods, towns, cities and counties across the country to become great places for all residents.