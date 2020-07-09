Family Promise Rochester gets $2,500 grant

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A broadband provider is donating $2,500 to help families facing homelessness in Rochester.

Spectrum is giving the money to Family Promise Rochester as part of the company’s “Employee Community Grant” program.

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” says Melissa Morris, Area Vice President in Minnesota. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”

The $2,500 will support Family Promise Rochester’s effort to develop comprehensive, holistic solutions for families facing homelessness.

"Family Promise Rochester is committed to ensuring the most vulnerable families in our community have the support they need to weather the short- and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak," says Brigitte Bednar, Executive Director. "The Spectrum grant will allow us to continue providing support to parents and their children who are experiencing, or are at risk of, homelessness."