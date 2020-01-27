Clear
Family: Officer Matson, who was ambushed earlier this month, set for reconstructive surgery

Officer Arik Matson

The family said on his Caringbridge page Monday afternoon that Matson is a “go for reconstruction surgery.”

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 2:47 PM

Arik Matson, the Freeborn County native who was ambushed while working as a member of the Waseca Police Department and suffered significant injuries, is set to undergo reconstructive surgery.

“Now we wait to see how well surgery goes and we'll be back at it with therapy tomorrow!” the family said.

Officer from Freeborn County ambushed in Waseca

Community rallies behind officer who was shot

Man in custody for police officer shooting has long criminal history

Matson was critically injured earlier this month after responding to a suspicious person report in a Waseca neighborhood.

Tyler Robert Janovsky, 27 of Waseca, is facing attempted murder charges in the case and is accused of shooting Matson in the face.

 

