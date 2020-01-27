Family: Officer Matson, who was ambushed earlier this month, set for reconstructive surgery

Arik Matson, the Freeborn County native who was ambushed while working as a member of the Waseca Police Department and suffered significant injuries, is set to undergo reconstructive surgery.

The family said on his Caringbridge page Monday afternoon that Matson is a “go for reconstruction surgery.”

“Now we wait to see how well surgery goes and we'll be back at it with therapy tomorrow!” the family said.

Matson was critically injured earlier this month after responding to a suspicious person report in a Waseca neighborhood.

Tyler Robert Janovsky, 27 of Waseca, is facing attempted murder charges in the case and is accused of shooting Matson in the face.