Anguish during a pandemic: Family man and Air Force vet cut off from family after paralysis

KIMT NEWS 3 - He's described as the family's rock. And during one of his most trying times, his family can't be by his side. It's just another story of how this pandemic is affecting families on a daily basis.

"I never dealt with paralysis before," Deb Hofland said as she threw her hands in the air. "I don't know what we should expect next or what might happen now."

Deb is dealing with all the same pandemic unknowns we all are, multiplied exponentially.

Her husband, Nick Hofland, had surgery earlier this month to treat an aggressive bacterial infection in his spine. When that surgery was complete, Nick was paralyzed from the chest down.

Deb and the Hofland's children desperately want to visit the patriarch of their family, but the pandemic has prevented them from entering the VA hospital in Minneapolis.

He is facing his grim diagnosis alone. Ever stoic, Nick isn't complaining, but Deb finds herself wanting to be with her partner, touch his arm, stroke his forehead and plan for what's next. Deb refers to Nick as her "rock."

"He's a father," she said. "We adopted four foster children years ago and then had three babies. He's just been a rock through all of our different ups and downs. I went through cancer five years ago and he was just a solid rock, very positive and upbeat."

Deb wants to be face to face with her husband as they make plans. Nick recently renovated the family's upstairs bath himself. Now that bathroom and likely other features of their home will have to undergo significant renovations to accommodate Nick's new disability.

"It's very hard because we can't go see him at all," she said with a sigh. "I would go and give him a back rub or whatever to help him get through some of this pain."

A go fund me page has been set up to help the family with what is likely to be significant expenses going forward. Resurrection Lutheran School and Church, where Deb works, now rallying around the family.

If you would like to help, you can make a donation to the GoFundMe page.