Family Circle Learning Center open for enrollment in Rochester

A new non-profit early childhood education center is opening their doors for infants through kindergarteners.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 9:04 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2019 9:16 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Family Circle Learning Center is a brand new non-profit early childhood education center that's located in the back of Mount Olive Lutheran Church. Enrollment is being accepted for infants through 5-year-olds, before kindergarten.

The center is affiliated with 'Families First Minnesota' and received two grants from the community to start the program. Director Sarah Klocek, said the center is focusing on making sure kids are learning the basics and don't feel overshadowed because they are more than just a number. She said teachers will be guiding their students through countless activites including days of the week, art, writing and science.

Family Circle Learning Center has five different rooms - one large room for infants, two rooms for preschoolers and two rooms for toddlers. Klocek said, "we are just slowly opening up one room or age group at a time to not overwhelm families." Klocek said the the age group they care for is the most vital time for children's development. "Ensuring that the kids have a safe environment, a nurturing environment and are getting those needs met is really what our goal is," explained Klocek. 

Preschool Teacher, Mandee Gray, realizes there's a lot of weight on her shoulders in launching the center, but she's upbeat about having the freedom to create something great. "There's so mcuh offered for the children that I think every child would get such an amazing expierence com here," explained Gray. 

Family Circle Learning Center is a fully licensed program, ready to enroll a total of 66 kids for their program starting on December 9th. If you're interested in taking your children there, you can register here

