Family: Human remains found along Winnebago River belong to missing loved one

MASON CITY, Iowa - Cindy Johnson tells KIMT News 3 a jawbone found along the banks of the Winnebago River are that of her missing daughter, Jane Schreur. She says Mason City Police informed her earlier today.

"There was a jawbone found and it was 100 percent match to Jane," said Johnson.

Early on Monday evening, members of the family assembled by the river, hoping to find more clues about Jane's death.

Schreur's sister, Sue Ann Johnson says the family figured the worst had happened.

"There's not really much to hope for, when somebody's missing for a long time. She was reported missing back in November and we haven't heard anything besides today," she said.

Jane left three children behind. Sue Ann Johnson is worried how they will go through life without their mother.

"They're going to grow up not knowing their mom. They're going to have brief moments of memories of her but every kid deserves their parents, you know what I mean," said Johnson.

There are unanswered questions for the family. Cindy Johnson is certain somebody out there knows something.

"This is going on over a year and it needs to end. I need closure. All I can say is if anybody out there, please, if you know what happened to her, please say something to somebody. I need a body. I need to bury her," said Cindy Johnson.

Mason City Police have not officially released any details on the case.