Families of the Fallen honored at Tree Town

FOREST CITY, Iowa - The Tree Town Music Festival is almost in the books for the year.

"This is our first time here at Tree Town. Been a lot of fun."

Julie Martin is the aunt of Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin, who was killed in an ambush-style shooting in November 2016. After hearing their story, Families of the Fallen, a Forest City-based group dedicated to supporting and honoring the families of those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, stepped in.

"They reached out to Justin's dad Randy, and that was the connection that was made. They invited us here and we were able to come and really enjoy this."

The organization made sure everything was covered for everyone: from food to lodging to even getting to meet the artists themselves. And meeting others that have face similar hardships.

"It's been nice to meet other people who are in a similar situation. They're all different, but been through similar things."

Blake Norman is one of the coordinators that's helping with the families. He says they have been blown away by the generosity.

"I've had difficulty getting them stuff because they're very appreciative and don't want to be a hassle. It's been great."

It's the first year the foundation has done this, but Norman says they want to help as many families as they can, and to grow the program next year.

"We wanted it to not feel like a pilot program. Hopefully we accomplished that goal, but we are looking to continue this.

"It's all about the families, and they're the ones that should be front and center."

To raise funds, Families of the Fallen sold ice at the festival, as well as having $10 from each ticket sale going towards the foundation. In addition, a guitar featuring the signatures of each artist performing was auctioned off on Sunday night; the highest bid was $4,250.