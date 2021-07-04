Families observe Independence Day attending Arts in the Park

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.- The lakes, pools, and grocery stores weren't the only places busy this holiday weekend. People spent Sunday morning and afternoon in Bear Cave Park celebrating America's birthday by attending Arts in the Park.

The two-day festivities are part of Summerfest. Each year, the event's food, entertainment, vendors, and contests draw crowds to Stewartville. Attendees like Chad Kalstabakken have been coming each year. Kalstabakken says he's been attending for at least 20-25 years.

Other people like Patricia O'Neil have never attended before. O' Neil usually spends the holiday camping or at her friend's cabin. This year, she came as a vendor to display her artwork and garden signs.

"It's a series of trial and error knowing what to bring and how to display it. You learn a lot from the other vendors who know how to."

This was the first time in two years the event was in-person. Due to COVID-19, the event was virtual in 2020.

"It was night and day. You would send pictures of your bbq, of your parties, of your 4th of July swag. This year we can do it in person so it's completely different," explains Arts in the Park Chair Robert Hruska.

This year was also Arts in the Park's first time being in Bear Cave Park. The event is usually held in Florence Park but was moved because of construction.