Families in Stewartville can get school supplies and cleaning supplies thanks to the EDA

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Stewartville students head back to school next week and if you still need some school supplies, you're in luck! This week, families can head to city hall and pick out the items they need.

Thanks to the Stewartville Economic Development Authority, or EDA, they can get some school supplies and cleaning supplies beforehand. The president of the EDA, James Quisley, said they had some leftover money from the CARES Act and they wanted to put it to good use. They originally planned to make cleaning supplies available for families because we all know how hard it is keeping that stuff on the shelves. Since then, it's grown to school supplies as well. "People have been furloughed, people have lost their jobs and this is just a way to help them out," explained Quisley. "So as we've started this, we've had really good response form the local businesses. So we're hoping that people will stop in and they'll pick out some things for their children."

Almost everything available is from small businesses in Stewartville to help keep everything local. The principal of Bonner Elementary School, Zane McInroy, said this will go a long way in ensuring the safety of the kids while also helping them prepare to head back to school. "A big part of that is cleaning and making sure that we follow the safety protocols that we've been given by the state and developed among the school district as well. So the more access we have to qualities and cleaning supplies, the better off we are with our students," said McInroy. "You know, I think this is a peace of mind for families is what it is. It's just another resource that parents know and families know that we're providing for them."

You can find all the supplies that are available at City Hall in Stewartville. They will be there this week during the day starting at 8 in the morning until 4:45 in the afternoon. If you can't make it during the week, they'll be there on Saturday from 9 in the morning until noon.