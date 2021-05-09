Bleu Duck Kitchen stays busy for Mother's Day brunch

ROCHESTER, Minn- It's beginning to look a lot like normal times again. Restrictions are easing and more people are returning to eating out. For many Bleu Duck Kitchen customers, this was the first time they were able to dine out on Mother's Day in two years.

"It feels wonderful," said Christine Burt who had brunch there with her family. "It's a beautiful day, It's lovely to be out, and I feel like things are normal again. I just love it."

Burt and her family don't remember doing much for the holiday last year but haven't been out for Mother's Day in a couple of years.

One group of mothers even brought back a tradition of theirs. Nicole Cross and her friends usually ditch their husbands and kids for some quality time together on this day. Unfortunately, last year they weren't able to dine out because of COVID-19. They were excited to continue the tradition this year.

"This is fun and we deserve to get together like this," Cross tells KIMT News 3.

Reunions on the holiday aren't just special for families and friends. It also means a lot for Bleu Duck Kitchen. Co-owner Jennifer Lester was happy to see her restaurant thrive after not having customers for Mother's Day brunch since 2019.

"Being one hundred percent capacity again is quite the shift from last year," said Lester. "It's nice to hear the hustle and the bustle of the dining room."

The biggest change this year compared to 2020 was the removal of the buffet. Instead, the restaurant had an al la carte menu. But that didn't interfere with business.

"A lot of people that I've talked to that are dining with us are vaccinated or feel comfortable with being back indoors again," explained Lester. "I think it's just that feel to be able to get together with your family again in larger groups now."

Although it was busy, it still didn't have the same turnout on Mother's Day compared to pre-pandemic.