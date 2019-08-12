Families get ready for school by volunteering

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For many families, going back to school typically means buying new school supplies. But for some Rochester families, it means picking up a shovel and digging.

Students, teachers, and parents spent Sunday morning picking weeds and putting in new plants Lincoln K-8 before the start of school.

Kim Olson is a fifth grade teacher at the school and is the one who organized the volunteer clean up.

"We just noticed we need some help cleaning it up," she said.

About 50 people, including former 8th grade students of the school, came out to help.

"It's awesome," Olson said. "Families are just really good at our school at just jumping in when we need something and being a part of what their kids are doing at school."