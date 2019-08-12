Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Families get ready for school by volunteering

People spent Sunday morning getting the school grounds ready for students.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 4:17 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For many families, going back to school typically means buying new school supplies. But for some Rochester families, it means picking up a shovel and digging. 

Students, teachers, and parents spent Sunday morning picking weeds and putting in new plants Lincoln K-8 before the start of school. 

Kim Olson is a fifth grade teacher at the school and is the one who organized the volunteer clean up. 

"We just noticed we need some help cleaning it up," she said. 

About 50 people, including former 8th grade students of the school, came out to help. 

"It's awesome," Olson said. "Families are just really good at our school at just jumping in when we need something and being a part of what their kids are doing at school."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
More Rain for the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chatfield Western Days

Image

Volunteering to clean up school grounds

Image

Kasson Fire and Rescue fundraiser

Image

A recognition of preserving Clear Lake

Image

Walking 4 Water

Image

Kasson fundraises for volunteer fire department

Image

Chatfield celebrating Western Days

Image

Recognition of preserving Clear Lake

Image

Walking for water

Image

National Safe Digging Day

Community Events