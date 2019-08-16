Clear

Families get assistance with annual school supply drive

Families get school supplies on Salvation Army's pickup day

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 12:25 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - In just a matter of days, students will be heading back to school. But supplies can get pricy for some families, and that's why KIMT and our Giving Your Best partners are helping out.

On Thursday, it was the annual School Supply Pickup Day at the Salvation Army. There were a couple of rushes of families that came through and picked out backpacks filled with supplies for students of all grades, from preschool to senior year.

Sarah Reese of Forest City has a 2nd grader and a 10th grader, and has been a regular part of the drive. She appreciates the generosity of those who have donated supplies.

"We've come every year since I've needed the help. We appreciate everything that the Salvation Army has helped us."

The generosity of donors can take some of the stress of paying for supplies out, as she's noticed the price has increased.

"You need $50-100 extra just for school supplies for each child."

And after getting help from the Salvation Army, she wants to give back in return.

"I've offered to volunteer at different programs to help out and give back."

If you missed your chance to grab a backpack, another pickup day is scheduled for next Monday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. at the Village Green Drive location. 447 backpacks were distributed on Thursday.

KIMT and our Giving Your Best partners include the Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank.

