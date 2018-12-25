Families flock to movie theaters on Christmas day

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The holidays is all about family and friends. Many people develop special traditions to celebrate.

With many stores closed for the holiday, more and more people are spending their together time at the movie theater.

At the Marcus Theater, dozens of families walked in looking to watch the latest films on the big screen.

We Rob Newman who’ve made a tradition of going to the movies on Christmas day for the last 38 years.

“We live in the country out by ourselves coming to town to the movies is kind of nice on Christmas. Especially when your family is far away,” he said.