Families are enjoying the last few days of summer break before school starts

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After this week, playgrounds in Rochester will be a little more empty and classrooms will be a little more full.

In a recent survey conducted by RAND Corporation, about 84% of parents plan to send at least some of their children to school in-person this fall, 12% are unsure about what to do and only 5% of parents say they have no plans of sending their children back to school.

One Rochester mom KIMT News 3 spoke with said it was tough sending her kindergartner to school for the first time during a pandemic last year. Now that her daughter is going into first grade, she's hoping she'll be in the classroom all year long. "It was hard. Especially working a full-time job. So, trying to find somebody and get all of the assignments done was very difficult," explained Sydney Krogstad. "So, we're hoping to be in the classroom this year all year. They need to be around their friends, so I'm excited to start the year and hopefully, the COVIDdoesn't impact us too bad."

A study by McKinsey suggests not having in-person learning has put K-12 students about five months behind in mathematics and four months behind in reading.

The U.S. Department of Education has created a return to school roadmap helping families get ready for the first day of school. They have a checklist you can go through on these final days of summer break.

Rochester Public Schools start on Monday and as a reminder, masks will be required for all students and staff inside the buildings.