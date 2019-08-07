Familiar face is new president at MercyOne in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has a new president.
Rod Schlader of Mason City is taking over the position permanently after serving as interim president since early July 2018.
"I'm honored to continue my career path at MercyOne North Iowa," says Schlader. "My wife and I raised our family here so I have deep ties to this community. I have a long history with this organization and am proud of the progress we have made. As part of MercyOne, now the largest health care system in Iowa, this is a very exciting time to continue that journey."
Schlader joined MercyOne North Iowa in 1989 beginning as Director of Regional Finance before moving to Controller in 1996.
