Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Familiar face is new president at MercyOne in Mason City

Interim president takes over permanently.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 4:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has a new president.

Rod Schlader of Mason City is taking over the position permanently after serving as interim president since early July 2018.

"I'm honored to continue my career path at MercyOne North Iowa," says Schlader. "My wife and I raised our family here so I have deep ties to this community. I have a long history with this organization and am proud of the progress we have made. As part of MercyOne, now the largest health care system in Iowa, this is a very exciting time to continue that journey."

Schlader joined MercyOne North Iowa in 1989 beginning as Director of Regional Finance before moving to Controller in 1996.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Tracking possible storms today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MNDOT Gets Ready for Winter

Image

How do you pronounce Mower?

Image

Storm damage relief

Image

Oakland Place construction starts August 8

Image

Protecting your home from burglaries

Image

Diversity Council Turns 30

Image

Tracking Severe Weather Chances for Wednesday

StormTeam 3: What's the storm potential for Wednesday?

Image

Bruins hire new goalie coach

Image

CTK: Iowa State

Community Events