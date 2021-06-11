Fallen tree limb blamed for Mason City house fire

MASON CITY, Iowa – A broken tree limb is being blamed for starting a house fire in Mason City.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of Tennessee Place at 10:17 pm on Wednesday. Crews arrived to see fire coming from the roof where electrical wires entered the structure. The flames were extinguished and damage was limited to the attic of the house.

The Mason City Fire Department says a tree limb broke off and fell on the electrical service line to the home and that is was started the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene for less than two hours.