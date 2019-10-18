Fallen North Iowa hero honored

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - A fallen North Iowa hero is being honored.

Dick D. McKinney served as a Mason City police officer from 1947 to 1962, then was a deputy US Marshal from 1962 unil he was shot and killed on June 20, 1972 during an armed robbery.

A plaque recognizing Marshal McKinney's service and sacrifice was hung Friday at the old Federal Court House in Cedar Rapids.

Members of the Mason City Police Honor Guard were there for the dedication.