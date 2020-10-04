Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend

October 3rd and 4th, 2020 is recognized as Fallen Firefighter Memorial Weekend.

The Rochester Fire Department lowered their flags to half-mast to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The importance of having a weekend dedicated to those who have fallen is so that they are not forgotten.

The National Firefighters Foundation provides programs to support families who have lost loved ones.

Rochester Firefighter, Ben Davis, says if you're dealing with loss -- "You're not alone through that situation, don't keep your feelings bottled up but talk about it to people that are there to help you. "

The foundation is one hundred percent volunteer-run and encourages donations. The National Fallen Firefighter Memorial holds its annual tribute in Maryland to honor the fallen, but this year's tribute happened virtually.

If you are looking to donate to the foundation or watch this year's tribute video, go to https://www.firehero.org/.